Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 5,658 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Cytokinetics worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYTK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

