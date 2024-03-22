Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 6,840 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,254,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,057,000 after buying an additional 91,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,822,000 after acquiring an additional 141,334 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after purchasing an additional 218,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.40.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $255.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.00. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

