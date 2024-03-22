Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.26% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of THS opened at $38.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

