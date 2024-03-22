Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 44,860.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 945 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $35,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,794 shares of company stock worth $284,252. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

