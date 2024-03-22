Deutsche Bank AG Buys 4,044 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.30% of Farmland Partners worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FPI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,967,000 after buying an additional 76,688 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.02 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FPI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

