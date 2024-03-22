Deutsche Bank AG Buys 5,446 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 112.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $308,611.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,203,638.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,503.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,439 shares of company stock worth $6,969,599. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.