Deutsche Bank AG Buys 8,990 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $161.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99. The company has a market capitalization of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $161.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

