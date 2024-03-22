Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107,688 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 35.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.