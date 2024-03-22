Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,359 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of ATI worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in ATI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,203,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ATI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,464,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.17.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

