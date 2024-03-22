Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,218 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coupang were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other Coupang news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,360,940 shares of company stock valued at $633,529,579 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

