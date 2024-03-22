Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,675,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after purchasing an additional 117,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.