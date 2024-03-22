Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,550,544 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 508.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.38 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

