Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Liberty Energy worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In other news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,459 shares of company stock worth $1,206,891 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

