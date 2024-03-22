Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.60 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.39% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.