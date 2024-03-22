Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.