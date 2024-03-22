Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,567,000 after buying an additional 4,171,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after buying an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,366,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 402,894 shares in the last quarter.

LCID opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

