Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.51 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.25% of CBIZ worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 53.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE CBZ opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.08. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on CBIZ

CBIZ Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.