Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,740 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Veris Residential worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Veris Residential by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Veris Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veris Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Veris Residential by 5.1% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRE stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.23. Veris Residential, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -17.07%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

