Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.60 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 49,608 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Olin alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 508.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $29,102,138.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $59.95.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Olin

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.