Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Portland General Electric worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after buying an additional 1,187,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on POR. Barclays dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

POR opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.64.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.