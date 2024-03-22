Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 444,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Antero Resources worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of AR opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $24.77. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

