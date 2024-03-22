Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.39 Million Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of The Carlyle Group worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.80. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CG shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.93.

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

