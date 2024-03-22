Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.73 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.12% of SPS Commerce worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,493 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 12,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.27, for a total value of $2,310,252.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,030.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $531,811.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,596.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,688 shares of company stock valued at $12,122,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.00 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $144.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

