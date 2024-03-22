Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.92 Million Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,478 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Camping World worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,768,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Camping World by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 335,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 305,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 62,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,636,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Stock Performance

CWH stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.50%. Camping World’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $2,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

