Deutsche Bank AG Has $7.94 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 758,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,791 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.62% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $689,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOVA opened at $5.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $194.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

