Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,344,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day moving average is $100.42. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.