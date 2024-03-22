Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,266 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 238,319 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of UiPath worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after buying an additional 5,681,577 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 188.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,027,933 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,883,000 after buying an additional 3,937,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 899.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in UiPath by 251.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,143,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,110. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PATH opened at $23.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $12.38 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.99 and a beta of 0.97.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

