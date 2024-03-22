Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 13,945 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Alkermes worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.78 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Report on ALKS

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.