Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 33,287 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,287 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Teladoc Health worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,639,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $345,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 116.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,496 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after buying an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 127,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDOC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $572,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew Turitz sold 6,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $89,878.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 53,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $780,522.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,619.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,251 shares of company stock worth $2,512,911 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

