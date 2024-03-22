Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 4,629 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $224.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $224.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

