Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 5,505 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of SouthState worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SouthState by 324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SouthState by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SSB opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $87.77.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on SSB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SouthState news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.