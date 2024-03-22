Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 6,584 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,643 shares of company stock valued at $592,205 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James increased their price target on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

