Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 666,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,773,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.75% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NETD. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,017,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,831,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $2,071,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,541,000.

NASDAQ NETD opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

