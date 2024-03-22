Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,469 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,884.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3,440.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE:RDY opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

