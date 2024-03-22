Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,684,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of NNN REIT worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,271,000 after purchasing an additional 491,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,338,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NNN REIT by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,900,000 after purchasing an additional 574,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

NNN opened at $42.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

