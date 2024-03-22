Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.49% of Kforce worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $70.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Kforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $363.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on KFRC. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

