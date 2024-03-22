Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Azenta worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the third quarter worth $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $860,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Azenta by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Azenta by 11.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Azenta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta



Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

