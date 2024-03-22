Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.05 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.58.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

