Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,652 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Atkore worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 145.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 13.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,084,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total transaction of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $186.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $189.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Atkore’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

