Deutsche Bank AG Sells 18,767 Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of MINISO Group worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get MINISO Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MNSO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.24%.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.