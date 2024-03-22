Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,984,841 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,984,841 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of First Horizon worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,869,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

