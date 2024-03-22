Deutsche Bank AG Sells 26,732 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,732 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.33% of Masonite International worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 265,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,200,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,512 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Masonite International Trading Up 0.0 %

Masonite International stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.87 and a 12 month high of $131.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

