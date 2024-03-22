Deutsche Bank AG Sells 299,512 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,512 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Unity Software worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 15,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 1,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Unity Software by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unity Software by 635.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U opened at $27.56 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on U. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.03.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $102,014.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 397,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,905,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $79,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 457,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,272,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $102,014.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 397,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,905,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,293 shares of company stock valued at $11,219,158. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

