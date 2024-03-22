Deutsche Bank AG Sells 374,082 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374,082 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flex alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $231,257.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Stock Up 4.4 %

Flex stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.