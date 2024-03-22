Deutsche Bank AG Sells 752,291 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752,291 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,314,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,345,000 after acquiring an additional 157,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 4,439,069 shares of company stock worth $133,451,301 over the last 90 days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

