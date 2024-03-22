Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341,063 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Alamos Gold worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 855,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 33.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,676,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 165,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 285.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AGI opened at $13.62 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.