Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $264.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.05. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.17 and a 52 week high of $264.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tony Thompson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.07, for a total transaction of $149,974.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,362.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

