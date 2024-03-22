Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Stock Up 2.4 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

VST stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

