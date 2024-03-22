Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after buying an additional 2,220,194 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $404,067,000 after buying an additional 411,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

