Dfpg Investments LLC Has $276,000 Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,714,302.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,620 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $638,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,302.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451 and sold 9,951 shares valued at $2,405,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $246.40 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

